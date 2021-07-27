Chattisgarh: Textbooks on Constitution to instil ‘true nationalism’

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a fractious ideological battle over ‘your-versus-my nationalism,’ the Chhattisgarh government has come out with school textbooks on the Constitution to “inculcate a feeling of true nationalism through a better understanding of our values and ethos.”

The state-owned Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation has begun distributing the books, Bharat Ka Samvidhan, to primary-level students and ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ for the higher classes. For English medium schools, the books are titled, ‘We The People’.

The Bhupesh Baghel government had taken a decision to introduce the Constitution as part of learning in schools from the new academic session. “It is a first-of-its-kind initiative. The Congress believes in inculcating belief in secularism and values as enshrined in our Constitution in order to counter false and distorted nationalist sentiments propagated by vested political interests on social media. The Bharat Ka Sanvidhan will cater to 27 lakh students enrolled from class 1 to 5 and ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ to over 15 lakh students from class 9-12, free-of-cost,” said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, chairman of the Corporation.

The books contain basic and essential information on the Constitution described in a clear and lucid way so that even parents can find it worth reading, said Trivedi, who is also the Congress media chief.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has drafted both books. These books are being distributed in all 48,326 government schools having around 40 lakh students.

“The books cover the basic principles of the Constitution, besides the ideals behind the Preamble that forms the core. The languages, themes and pictorial means can enable the students to easily grasp the spirit of our Constitution,” said Alok Shukla, principal secretary (school education).