Worry over rise in Covid cases among visitors to J-K

SRINAGAR: Though Jammu and Kashmir has seen a dip in Covid-19 of late, there has been a rise in the proportion of visitors testing positive in the Union Territory. For instance, between July 1 and July 25, 4,697 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K. Of this, 410 (or 8.72%) are travelers from other states. In July the visitors accounted for only 1.77% of all Covid cases in the Valley.

In June, a total of 23,302 people tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K. Of them, 777 were travelers. That’s 3.33%. In May, the Union Territory recorded 1,10,550 Covid cases. About 1.77% of the cases were travelers.

“After drop in positivity rate in J&K and decline in hospitalisation of Covid patients, we have re-opened. However, with the travelers coming and testing positive, it means that there is some sort of surge going on outside and they are sneaking in,” Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, president of Doctors Association Kashmir said.

According to Dr Nisar, when the administration has extended the closure of educational institutions, “we should not open up tourists”.

Experts said a Covid negative report not older than 48 hours must be made mandatory for visitors.

“Only those with Covid negative report and fully vaccinated should be allowed entry into Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Nisar said.