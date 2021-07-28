STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

11 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district

The surrender coincided with the start of the `martyrs' week' observed by the Maoists for their slain colleagues, a police official pointed out.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

NaxalsRepresentational Image (File Photo | AFP)

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DANTEWADA: As many as 11 Naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Wednesday, police said.

The surrender coincided with the start of the `martyrs' week' observed by the Maoists for their slain colleagues, a police official pointed out.

The cadres, who were associated with the `Malangir Area Committee' of the rebels, turned themselves in at Kirandul police station citing disappointment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, district superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

The surrender of their colleagues under the district police's `Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign encouraged them, the SP added.

Of those who surrendered on Wednesday, Rambati Barse (24) was president of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS), a Maoist front, and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

Others, including two more women, were associated with the jan-militia, KAMS and Bhumakal committee of the rebels, he said.

The surrendered ultras were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each and will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, SP Pallava added.

Since the launch of the Lon Varratu initiative in June 2020, 397 naxals have surrendered in the district, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Dantewada
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp