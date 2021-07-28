STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAI spent Rs 17,784 cr in last 5 years to build, renovate airports, says govt

VK Singh said that the central government has accorded in-principle approval to two greenfield airports -- Jewar in UP and Hollongi in Arunachal -- during the last three years.

IGI Airport New Delhi

Passengers wearing protective mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus arrive at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport in New Delhi. (File Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has spent approximately Rs 17,784 crore during the last five years in renovating or building airports across the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Singh also said that the central government has accorded in-principle approval to two greenfield airports -- Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh -- during the last three years.

"During the last five years (2016-17 to 2020-21), an amount of approximately Rs 17,784 crore has been spent by the government/AAI in renovating/building airports," he mentioned.

