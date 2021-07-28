STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam-Mizoram border violence: Veerappa Moily slams Home Ministry's 'failure'

The former Union minister said if states resort to deploying their own police forces to resolve the border disputes, the internal security of the country will be jeopardised.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, saying that the incident demonstrated the "failure" of the Union Home Ministry and central para-military forces should have been deployed.

The former Union minister said if states resort to deploying their own police forces to resolve the border disputes, the internal security of the country will be jeopardised.

Seven people were killed and 50 others, including an SP, injured in an exchange of fire between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram along their inter-state border.

In a statement, Moily said the nation is shocked to witness the clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram.

The episode of violence is a clear case of failure of constitutional machinery. This demonstrates the failure of the union Home Ministry which failed to de-escalate the tensions. The central para-military forces should have been deployed at the instance of the Home Ministry," he said.

Moily said "laxity" on the part of the home ministry, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, is a sad reflection of the failure to resolve interstate conflicts.

It is quite surprising that both the states are ruled by BJP and its allies, he said.

Noting that the UPA-1 had constituted the second Administrative Reforms Commission under his chairmanship and it submitted its 7th Report titled 'Capacity Building for Conflict Resolution', Moily said one of the key recommendations of the said report is on the North Eastern Policy Academy (NEPA) and also deployment of police personnel from the region to Central Police Organisations.

The government of India should ensure that all the recommendations of the 7th Report of the second Administrative Reforms Commission should be implemented, he said.

"The present scuffle should not be allowed to escalate particularly in the sensitive Northeastern states.

If states resort to taking recourse on their own and deploy their own police forces to resolve the border disputes, the internal security of the country will be jeopardised," he said.

"It is unfortunate that both Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) have not taken the episode as an 'alert signal' to nip this case in the bud," Moily said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Veerappa Moily Assam-Mizoram border Assam-Mizoram border clash Amit Shah
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp