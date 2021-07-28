STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, 21 fresh fatalities

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 161, followed by Golaghat (98), Lakhimpur (95), and Nagaon (66).

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,62,731 on Wednesday as 1,276 people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,201, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Jorhat district, three from Golaghat, and two each from Kamrup (Rural) and Karbi Anglong.

Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.92 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The number of active COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 13,152.

Assam has thus far tested 1,82,83,009 samples for COVID-19, including 1,12,332 during the day. Meanwhile, a total of 5,43,031 patients have recovered from the infection, including 1,791 on Wednesday.

The overall recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 96.50 per cent, the bulletin said. As many as 1,03,31,680 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 18,64,178 have received both doses.

