STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border ‘conspiracy’: Assam Police team to leave for Delhi to take lawful action

The Assam Police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of the individuals involved in the “barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel…”

Published: 28th July 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of the clash between Police and people at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border. (Photo | ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam Police team will leave for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the “conspiracy” behind the July 26 incident on the Assam-Mizoram interstate border that left six of its personnel dead and dozens injured.

“An Assam Police team, including officers of the CID (Criminal Investigation Department), is leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in light of a media interview by (Mizoram) Rajya Sabha MP, Shri K Vanlalvena, indicative of his active role in the conspiracy,” the Assam Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Assam Police had registered a case relating to the killings under Sections 120(B), 447, 336, 379, 333, 307, 302 IPC read with Section 25(1-A) of Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

“Assam Police has already prepared a picture gallery, which is being further updated, of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at Assam Police. They would be brought to law,” the statement reads.

The Assam Police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of the individuals involved in the “barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel…”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border clash Assam Police Assam-Mizoram border crisis interstate border Mizoram
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp