Border ‘conspiracy’: Assam Police team to leave for Delhi to take lawful action

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam Police team will leave for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the “conspiracy” behind the July 26 incident on the Assam-Mizoram interstate border that left six of its personnel dead and dozens injured.

“An Assam Police team, including officers of the CID (Criminal Investigation Department), is leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in light of a media interview by (Mizoram) Rajya Sabha MP, Shri K Vanlalvena, indicative of his active role in the conspiracy,” the Assam Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Assam Police had registered a case relating to the killings under Sections 120(B), 447, 336, 379, 333, 307, 302 IPC read with Section 25(1-A) of Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

“Assam Police has already prepared a picture gallery, which is being further updated, of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at Assam Police. They would be brought to law,” the statement reads.

The Assam Police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of the individuals involved in the “barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel…”