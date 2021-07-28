STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cloudburst in J-K village: Five dead, over 25 missing

A total of six houses were swept away by the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst and a search and rescue operation was on when last reports were received, officials said.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cloudburst

image for representation

By PTI

JAMMU: Five bodies were recovered on Wednesday after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said.

Over 25 people are reported missing in the cloudburst which struck Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil around 4.30 am, officials said, adding a joint rescue operation by police, army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway.

Bodies of five persons were recovered from the cloudburst- hit village by the rescuers so far, District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma, told PTI.

He said a total of six houses were swept away by the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst and a search and rescue operation was on when last reports were received.

Director General of Police-cum-Commandant General Home Guard, Civil Defence and SDRF, V K Singh, said two women are among the five persons killed in the cloudburst, while over 25 others are still missing.

One of our SDRF teams from Kishtwar reached the affected village and two more teams are on their way from Doda and Udhampur districts. Two more SDRF teams are waiting for weather to improve to get airlifted from Jammu and Srinagar to the scene and join the rescue mission, Singh said.

He said six houses and a ration store were damaged by the cloudburst.

The district development commissioner, Kishtwar, said two more cloudbursts struck remote Lambard area overnight but there was no report of any loss of life.

There is some damage to infrastructure but exact details are awaited, Sharma said.

He said 60 families were evacuated to safety from the Paddar area in view of incessant rains which posed a threat to their homes.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have already asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and drains are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, drains, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst Kishtwar cloudburst jammu rains
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp