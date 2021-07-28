STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin Shipyard launches 3 floating outpost vessels for BSF, 2 cargo ships

The three floating outposts, with a length of 46 metres, are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the Water Wing of the Border Security Force.

The mini general Cargo Ships built for the JSW group were launched by Cochin Shipyard on Thursday.. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), on Wednesday, launched five vessels at one go from its building dock at Kochi. The new vessels are three Floating Border Outpost (FBOP) vessels for the BSF which will act as the strategic base stations at the borders. The other two are 8000 DWT Mini General Cargo Ships for JSW Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd. 

The CSL officers said they achieved this rare feat, amidst the Covid pandemic and the lockdown restrictions. “The three FBOP vessels are important for the nation. We are proud to build these vessels indigenously for the safety of the country. JSW vessels, meanwhile, will be a boost for the business through coastal and inland waterways. We are glad to associate with JSW who has set in motion the most ambitious coastal and inland transportation systems in the country” said CSL's chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair.

The three FBOP’s, with a length of 46 metres, are part of a series of nine vessels being built for the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. These vessels are designed in-house by CSL and classed by the Indian Register of Shipping. Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats, which can be launched and hoisted using its davit system. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and will supply petrol, drinking water, and provisions to the smaller boats and are to be deployed on India’s eastern and western borders.

Meanwhile, the mini general Cargo Ships launched are part of a series of four similar ships being built for the JSW group. These ships are expected to ply on the Coastal route between Jaigarh Port and Dolvi Steel Plant in river Amba near Dharamtar port. These vessels are built and classed under the standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and will be used for the transportation of dry bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, and limestone. The vessels, with a length of 122 metres and height of 7.20 metres, and speed of 10 knots, will have 16 crew members.

The five vessels were launched by Rameetha K, scientist ‘G’, NPOL and wife of CMD, CSL, in the presence of Mukesh Tyagi, DIG (BSF), and Pranab K Jha, VP JSW Shipping and other officers.

