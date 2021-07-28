STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress strength in Manipur assembly down to 16 as veteran legislature resigns

A six-time consecutively elected MLA from Bishnupur seat, he had resigned as MPCC president on July 20. Assembly poll in the northeastern state is due in 2022.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Govindas Konthoujam, Congress MLA and former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Wednesday resigned from the membership of state Assembly and primary membership of the party.

Konthoujam submitted his resignation letters to Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh and MPCC interim president Nameirakpam Loken Singh.

A six-time consecutively elected MLA from Bishnupur seat, he had resigned as MPCC president on July 20. Assembly poll in the northeastern state is due in 2022.

Loken Singh told PTI that Konthoujam has submitted his resignation letter from the primary membership of the party at the Congress Bhawan here stating that he had taken the step due to personal reasons.

An Assembly official told PTI that Konthoujam submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker on Wednesday morning.

Congress had bagged more seats in the 60-member house than BJP in the 2017 state Assembly poll but had failed to cross the halfway mark and was unable to cobble up an alliance to form the government.

The BJP had then managed to stitch up an alliance with other parties and came to power.

Presently the House has an effective strength of 56 in which the BJP has 25 members and the Congress 17.

With Kanthoujam's resignation from the House and the party the figure for the Congress now stands at 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govindas Konthoujam Manipur Congress Congress MLA
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp