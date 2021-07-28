STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC directs release of Chinese woman on bail in espionage case 

The court said that Shi was entitled to grant of statutory bail when admittedly the charge sheet was filed beyond the period of sixty days.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the release of a Chinese woman on bail in an espionage case involving freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma.

Justice Yogesh Khanna set aside a sessions court order overturning the grant of bail by a magisterial court and directed Qing Shi to surrender her passport to the investigating officer of Delhi Police and furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs one lakh each.

The court said that Shi was entitled to grant of statutory bail when admittedly the charge sheet was filed beyond the period of sixty days.

The other bail conditions include Shi not leaving the country without the permission of the trial court, furnishing her contact details/address to the investigating officer and making a video call to him in the first week of every month as well as keeping her mobile location app open at all times.

"The petition is allowed. Consequently, the impugned order dated December 16, 2020 passed by the learned Appellate Court in Criminal Revision No.65/2020 is set aside.

"The petitioner be released from Prison on her furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs one lakh with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court /Duty Magistrate, the judge ordered.

Rajeev Sharma was arrested on September 14 last year by the Special Cell based on Indian intelligence inputs, and police allegedly seized some defence classified documents from his house.

Shi was subsequently arrested along with her Nepalese associate and has been in judicial custody since September last year.

The FIR is the case alleges the commission of offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Chinese woman espionage espionage case Rajeev Sharma
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp