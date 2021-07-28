STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa records 81 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 81 and reached 1,70,810 on Wednesday, while 127 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

Representational image (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 81 and reached 1,70,810 on Wednesday, while 127 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,142 after two patients succumbed to the disease during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 1,66,586 as 127 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 1,082 active cases, the official said.

"With 4,210 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 10,43,212, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,810, new cases 81, death toll 3,142, discharged 1,66,586, active cases 1,082, samples tested till date 10,43,212.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp