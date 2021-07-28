Inadequate rain pushes three states behind kharif sowing schedule

Rajesh Asnani Sudhir Suryawanshi and Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

JAIPUR/MUMBAI/BHOPAL: At least three states – Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – have so far witnessed a shortfall in the sowing of kharif crops owing to scanty rainfall. The worst affected is Maharashtra, where parts have received inadequate rainfall in contrast to the western parts reeling under floods. Around 30% of the state’s cultivable land is used for jowar, bajra and pulses. Due to inadequate rainfall, sowing has been possible in less than 50% of the land, raising the spectre of a significant fall in its annual produce of food grains. Rain has been satisfactory in regions cultivating oil seeds and cotton, though.

Rajasthan has also witnessed wet spells of late. But this could be a month too late for those who cultivate the state’s chief kharif crops — jowar, bajra, moong, maize. Despite recent showers in Jaipur, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota, overall rain deficit in the state is still around 30%. Nearly 25 of the 33 districts are in this category. If this does not change in the next month or so, Rajasthan might report a steep decline in its annual kharif production. According to state agriculture department data, of the 16,382 hectares for kharif for 2020-21, sowing has taken place only in 6,811 hectares, 41.58% of the targeted area.

Figures are not as alarming in Madhya Pradesh, although below target. On Tuesday, the MET department said total rainfall is 1% above normal at the moment, but 29 of the 52 districts have had below-normal rainfall. The deficit ranges from -3% to -60%. Soybean is the principal kharif crop of the state and land used for sowing this has been around 11% less than it was this time last year. According to state agriculture department data, sowing has been done on 499.87 lakh hectares this year so far, which is 16.50% less than 2020.

The kharif season starts with the onset of monsoon, usually in June-July. The harvesting season is from late September to October, with regional variations. These crops require good rainfall. Paddy, maize, bajra, jowar are the major kharif crops in India. Experts say that if the first half the season is dry, more than sufficient rainfall in the second is the last resort to save these crops.

“Till July 25, there was 33% deficient rainfall and around 60% of the targeted area has been sown. This will affect the sowing of cereals and maize. Even now if we get a good monsoon, we will be able to achieve the target. But if we don’t get good monsoon, crop sowing will be impacted and there will be less production,” said HL Meena, additional director of the Rajasthan’s agriculture department.

Over 35% of the total cultivated land in Maharashtra is used for cotton, 30.1% for soybean and 30% for food grains. This year, food grain sowing has been done in about 48% of the land available, which is 23% less than last year. In contrast, cotton and oil seeds are near the target.

According to MP farmer leader Kedar Sirohi, the delayed monsoon will affect the state’s kharif sowing pattern. “Soybean is the main kharif crop and requires ample water for proper quantitative and qualitative yield. It’s raining now, but with the period for optimal sowing gone, even if farmers sow soybean now, the actual yield will be adversely affected quantitavely and qualitatively.”