IPS officer injured in Assam-Mizoram border clash airlifted to Mumbai; undergoes surgery

The 2009-batch officer, who hails from Pune in Maharashtra and was serving as the police superintendent of Cachar in Assam, received injuries in the firing on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: PS officer Vaibhav Nimbalkar, injured in an exchange of fire between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram on a disputed interstate border, was airlifted to Mumbai and underwent surgery at a private hospital here, his associates said on Wednesday.

The 2009-batch officer, who hails from Pune in Maharashtra and was serving as the police superintendent of Cachar in Assam, received injuries in the firing on Monday.

He was airlifted on Tuesday evening and admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area, a police official said.

Nimbalkar underwent a three-hour-long surgery here, which was basically to remove (bullet) shell pieces from the body.

The next step is to prevent any infection," a family member said.

The official received most of the bullet injuries on the hip and lower part of the body, the relative said, adding that "this is the positive side as no vital organs are severely damaged".

Nimbalkar has a three-year old daughter who is still in Assam, he added.

His health condition is stable, said Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ambika, who is a batchmate of Nimbalkar.

Six policemen, including the personal security officer (PSO) of Nimbalkar, and a civilian were killed and around 50 others injured after the violent clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Rs 50 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of those killed and a government job will also be given to a family member, while those injured will be given Rs one lakh each.

He also announced that an additional one month salary will be given to all policemen deployed along the Mizoram border.

