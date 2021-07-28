STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J-K cloudburst: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to LG, DGP to take stock of situation 

At least 30 people were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and took stock of the situation arising due to a cloudburst in Kishtwar district of the union territory.

"I have spoken to LG and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar (J&K). SDRF, Army and local administration are engaged in rescue work, NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

