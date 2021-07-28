STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir records 160 fresh Covid cases

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 160 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,21,066 while the death toll rose to 4,376 as one more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 60 were from Jammu and 100 from Kashmir, they said. Srinagar recorded the highest of 42 cases, followed by 20 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases again rose slightly to 1,139 in the Union Territory, while 3,15,511 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,376 as one new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

