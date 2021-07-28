STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lok Sabha conducts Question Hour without adjournments for first time this Monsoon session 

From the Pegasus spyware controversy to the three farm laws, the members wanted to raise various issues during the Question Hour.

Published: 28th July 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders create uproar in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday conducted Question Hour without any adjournments for the first time since the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 19 despite vociferous protests by Opposition members on various issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members trooped into the Well as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members were shouting slogans and displaying placards.

From the Pegasus spyware controversy to the three farm laws, the members wanted to raise various issues during the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour despite the protests and more than ten questions related to various ministries as well as supplementaries were taken up.

This is the first time in the current Monsoon session that the Question Hour went on without any adjournments. Since the commencement of the session on July 19, the proceedings have been repeatedly adjourned due to Opposition protests.

On Tuesday, there were nine adjournments in the Lower House before proceedings were adjourned for the day in the evening. After being adjourned nine times, the lower house reassembled at 4.30 PM and Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, had once again taken up one matter of urgent public importance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Question Hour Monsoon session Om Birla Parliament Opposition MPs
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp