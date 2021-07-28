Lok Sabha adjourned for third time as opposition creates ruckus over Pegasus, other issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Wednesday as opposition created ruckus in the House while protesting over Pegasus and other issues.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up matters under Rule 377 and asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats.

As the din continued, Agrawal adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2:30 pm.

As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by opposition members.

Opposition protest intensified post noon and Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting Pegasus and other issues, following which the House was adjourned for about 20 minutes till 12:30 pm.