Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time as Opposition creates ruckus

As the din continued, Rajendra Agrawal, who was charing the proceedings, adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.

Published: 28th July 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 12:59 PM

Opposition leaders create uproar in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Wednesday, this time till 2 pm, as opposition created ruckus in the House while protesting over Pegasus and other issues.

When the House reassembled at 12:30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up matters under Rule 377 and asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats.

As the din continued, Agrawal adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.

As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by opposition members.

Opposition protest intensified post noon and Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting Pegasus and other issues, following which the House was adjourned for about 20 minutes till 12:30 pm.









