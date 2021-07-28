STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh sees 11 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 130

With 71,075 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 1,42,09,454, the official said.

Published: 28th July 2021

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: With the addition of 11 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,91,778 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

The state reported one casualty during the day that took the toll to 10,513, while the count of recoveries stood at 7,81,135, the official said, adding that the central state is now left with 130 active cases.

As per an official release, a total of 3,00,18,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 9,75,348 were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,778, new cases 11, death toll 10,513, recovered 7,81,135, active cases 130, number of tests so far 1,42,09,454.

