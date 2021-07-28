STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata calls on Sonia, describes meeting as 'positive'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday as part of her series of outreach meetings in the national capital.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Describing the meeting as "positive", Banerjee said she discussed the political situation in the country as well as opposition unity with the Gandhis.

"It was a very good meeting," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo told reporters after the deliberations that lasted for around 45 minutes, adding that she is expecting positive results in the future.

"Soniaji had invited me for a cup of tea. We discussed the political situation in the country. We also discussed the issue of opposition unity," she said.

"To defeat the BJP, all of us have to come together and work together," Banerjee said on opposition unity. She said she also discussed the Pegasus spyware issue with the Congress chief.

However, Banerjee's party was not present at a meeting of opposition leaders, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi.

Later, at a briefing by the opposition leaders at Vijay Chowk, the representatives of the TMC were not present.

Taking on the government over the Pegasus snooping controversy, Banerjee said, "Why is the government not replying on the Pegasus issue? If there is no discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha (on Pegasus), where will this discussion be held? Discussions are held in Parliament, not at tea stalls."

The TMC supremo has been reaching out to various opposition leaders in a bid to bring together the non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Sonia Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp