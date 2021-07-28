STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP HC orders SBI to pay Rs 2 lakh to woman for inhuman approach in case of appointment on compassionate grounds

Expressing anguish over the bank management's style of working, the court noted that the petitioner had to work as a domestic help for the survival of her sons and herself.

Published: 28th July 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has criticised State Bank India (SBI) officials for adopting an "inhuman approach" while dealing with a case of appointment on compassionate grounds, and directed the bank to pay Rs 2 lakh to a woman petitioner.

The order was issued by the single bench of Justice Vivek Rusia on Monday while admitting a writ petition filed by Meena Dhaigude against a general manager and chief manager (personnel administration) of SBI in 2012.

"In my considered opinion it is a fit case in which exemplary cost should be imposed on the respondents for their inhuman approach. The way the respondents have dealt with the issue of the widow and children of a Class IV employee, it is liable to denounce with the strong words deprecated," Justice Rusia stated in the order.

Expressing anguish over the bank management's style of working, the court noted that the petitioner had to work as a domestic help for the survival of her sons and herself.

The court also ordered the bank to consider the woman's application for appointment on compassionate grounds.

The petitioner's lawyer Anand Agrawal said the woman's husband Ashok Dhaigude was working in the then State Bank of Indore (which was later merged with the State Bank of India) as a peon.

Dhaigude left for work from his home on December 19, 1998 and disappeared, he said, adding that even after lodging a police complaint when Dhaigude remained missing for the next seven years, his wife applied for appointment on compassionate grounds.

However, the bank management did not consider her plea for years, and Dhaigude was considered dead by the bank on October 21, 2005, Agrawal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh State Bank India SBI
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp