Pakistan shifting Lashkar into Afghanistan, officials inform India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid rise in violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan, the country’s government has told India that Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is shifting there. Since the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, New Delhi has been raising the issue of ungoverned territory in the warn-torn country being used by international terror groups.

According to Afghan officials, Pakistan has been attempting to shift all terror groups into Afghanistan for about a year. This comes weeks after Afghan President slammed Pakistan in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the connectivity meeting in Uzbekistan.

Local Afghan reports suggest that number of ‘jihadis’ killed in the past few weeks in Afghanistan had Pakistani identity cards and that many Taliban fighters are being treated across the border in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s top negotiator for reconciliation Abudllah Abdullah met Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon and thanked him for India’s support in the peace process.