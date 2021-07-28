STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RLD-SP combine looking to woo back Jat voters in Uttar Pradesh

The Rashtriya Lok Dal has started working to regain the political space lost to the ruling BJP and the Mayawati-led BSP.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary at a joint Press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  With the 2022 assembly polls just seven months away, politics has started heating up in the Jat land of western Uttar Pradesh.

Once the dominant player in the politics of the sugarcane belt of west UP, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) (which like the 2017 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls will contest the next elections in UP with prime opposition Samajwadi Party) has started working to regain the political space lost to the ruling BJP and the Mayawati-led BSP.

Eyeing to woo back its once loyal Jat voters, who are 25% of the electorate in the sugarcane belt along with the other castes and communities, including the Gurjars, Tyagis, Brahmins and Muslims, besides the crucial Dalits, the young ex-MP Jayant Chaudhary led RLD launched on Tuesday, a series of Bhaichara Sammellans to build a rainbow of castes and communities to revive its political fortunes in the landscape once ruled by its stalwarts, including ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh and his ex-union minister son Ajit Singh.

The first of the series of Bhaichara Sammellans was launched from Khatauli Vidhan Sabha segment of Muzaffarnagar district, which is the home district of ongoing nationwide anti-farm laws agitation’s public face and Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Importantly, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella under which the ongoing farmers’ stir is underway, has announced holding Kisan Mahapanchayat in the same Muzaffarnagar district of West UP on September 5. It has also announced to hold demonstrations across UP and Uttarakhand, including Lucknow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jat voters Uttar Pradesh election 2022 Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party allliance Western UP
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp