STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP woman dies after doctors leave piece of cloth in stomach during C-section

The woman, who was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical College in a serious condition and was on ventilator, died on Monday, her husband said on Wednesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR (UP): A woman, who was taken seriously ill after doctors at Government Medical College here allegedly left a piece cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation, has died during treatment in a Lucknow hospital.

The woman, who was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical College in a serious condition and was on ventilator, died on Monday, her husband said on Wednesday.

Taking note of the matter, the principal of the medical college, Rajesh Kumar, had formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegation. The husband claimed that the committee has not taken his version yet.

The woman's husband Manoj, a resident of Ramapur North under the Tilhar police station here, had alleged that his wife Neelam (in her 30s) had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a piece of cloth was left in her stomach.

Talking to PTI over phone, Manoj said that his wife died during treatment at the Lucknow trauma centre on Monday night. Manoj said after the birth of their daughter, his wife used to complain of stomach pain.

With no relief from treatment by private doctors, he claimed that he got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur during which a piece cloth was found in her stomach which was removed through an operation. She was later admitted to Lucknow trauma centre after her condition did not improve, he said.

Medical College spokesperson Dr Puja Tripathi, however, said that earlier when the inquiry committee tried to take the statement of the concerned doctor over phone, he did not give a satisfactory reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucknow
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in Dacchan area of J&K's Kishtwar district (Screengreab)
Cloudburst in J&K: 7 people dead, 17 rescued, more rainfall to continue
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp