As NEP completes a year, Dharmendra Pradhan calls for making education affordable, accessible

The new National Education Policy replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

Published: 29th July 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday called for reiterating the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable.

As the new National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year Thursday, Pradhan tweeted, "On 1 year of NEP2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century #AatmanirbharBharat and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy."

READ OPINION | NEP 2020: India’s Education Policy Vaccine

"A year ago, on this day under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi, NEP2020 a visionary education policy of the 21st-century was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape," he said, sending out a series of tweets.

The NEP replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

"Today, on the completion of 1 year of transformative reforms under the NEP, PM @narendramodiji will launch multiple initiatives that will prove to be a significant milestone in realising several goals envisaged under the New Education Policy and guide us through his address," Pradhan added.

