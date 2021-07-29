STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP has no faith in democracy, defaming Samajwadi Party with propaganda online: Akhilesh Yadav

Four-and-a-half-years of the BJP government in the state have passed and only a few months are left for the Assembly elections, but the BJP cannot highlight any achievement, Yadav said.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:06 PM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP has no faith in democracy and is conspiring to ensure that the entire system goes out of the hands of people.

"The BJP has no faith in democracy. It is conspiring that the entire system should go out of the hands of people. Its intention is that the people should be behind and the system should dominate," Yadav said while addressing party workers here.

"Democracy is in danger. In order to save democracy from BJP's deceit, the SP is raising the voice of people," he said.

Stating that BJP spreads lies with the help of rumours, the former chief minister said, "The BJP is busy making a strategy to defame Samajwadi Party. Its propaganda system is going on in social media, where many 'pseudo BJP leaders' make indecent remarks against the SP."

"The workers of SP have to be aware of such acts of BJP," he said. Yadav said the party workers across the state have a big responsibility claiming that Uttar Pradesh decides the direction of the country's politics.

"Constitutional institutions are also being targeted by BJP, which is weakening them. It also conspires to affect the fairness of the election," he said.

Four-and-a-half-years of the BJP government in the state have passed and only a few months are left for the Assembly elections, but the BJP cannot highlight any achievement, Yadav said.

He said people of the state have hopes from the SP and claimed the party will be winning 350 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections.

"When the BJP can win over 300 seats by lying, why can't Samajwadi Party win more seats on the issue of development work done in its government?" the party chief added.

