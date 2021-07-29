STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses TMC member of calling him 'Bihari Gunda', raises matter in Lok Sabha

Dubey, in a tweet on Wednesday tagged TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and alleged that MP Mahua Moitra's comments show her party's attitude.

Published: 29th July 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of a TMC member allegedly calling him a 'Bihari Gunda' during a Parliamentary committee meeting.

"I want to draw attention of all members of this House. This is my 13th year as an MP and the way I was called 'Bihari Gunda' at the Parliamentary committee meeting yesterday by a woman, by Trinamool Congress, I have not seen this in my life," Dubey said, amid din in the House due to protests by opposition over Pegasus and farm bill issues.

"What is our mistake? Our mistake is in developing this country. We have worked as labourers, as Hindi-speaking people whether from Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh...we have worked hard. We have learnt sessions from Lord Ram," Dubey said.

However, Dubey did not name the TMC member. As Dubey was speaking, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 12:30 pm. As the House reassembled at 12:30 pm, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal urged the Chair to allow Dubey to complete the issue he was raising before the House got adjourned.

However, Agrawal called for papers to be laid on the table. As opposition slogan shouting continued, Agrawal adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Wednesday was set to question government officials on the Pegasus spyware issue.

However, the meeting was postponed due to lack of quorum. Even though the meeting did not take place, the gathering of BJP and opposition party members witnessed drama. Dubey had alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called him a 'Bihari Gunda'.

Dubey, in a tweet on Wednesday tagged TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and alleged that Moitra's comments show her party's attitude towards the people of Bihar and the Hindi-speaking parts of the country.

Moitra denied the charge, saying Dubey was not even present for the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishikant Dubey BJP Bihari Gunda Trinamool Congress TMC
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp