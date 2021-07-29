STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Easing of COVID restrictions likely in 25 Maharashtra districts including Mumbai: State minister

There will be no relaxation in the remaining districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger during the COVID-19 test in Mumbai

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger during the COVID-19 test in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai and 24 other districts of Maharashtra which have reported COVID-19 positivity rates lower than the state's average are likely to get more relaxation from restrictions, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

The government is also considering if those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus can be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai, he said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said in the remaining 11 districts, where the infection rate is high, more restrictions may be imposed.

"We have discussed introducing more relaxation in 25 districts including Mumbai where the positivity rate is much lower than the state's average. A decision with a detailed set of instructions will be out in a couple of days," he said.

But there will be no relaxation in the remaining districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar where the infection positivity rate is higher than the average, the minister said. "If required, the local authorities may introduce more stringent restrictions (in these areas) to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

The issue of allowing those who have taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine to travel by local trains in Mumbai was also discussed extensively in the meeting, he said. "We are still discussing the ways to verify if a passenger has taken both doses. We will also speak to the railway authorities," the minister said.

At present only those engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel by local trains in the state capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Tope Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra COVID relaxations COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp