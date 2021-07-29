STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

I-T department detects Rs 50 crore tax evasion after raids on Jharkhand realty group

The CBDT said in a statement issued here that 'unexplained' cash of Rs 50 lakh was seized during the raids and three lockers have been placed 'under restraint.'

Published: 29th July 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected tax evasion of over Rs 50 crore after it raided a "prominent" Jharkhand-based group dealing in building construction and real estate, the CBDT said on Thursday. The searches were carried out on Wednesday at 20 premises located in Ranchi and Kolkata.

The CBDT said in a statement issued here that "unexplained" cash of Rs 50 lakh was seized during the raids and three lockers have been placed "under restraint."

"Preliminary evidence found suggests evasion of tax of more than Rs 50 crore." "Post-search investigations are going on and tax evasion figures may go up substantially," the CBDT said without identifying the group. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

During the raids, the statement said, it was found that the group was "not maintaining regular books of account." Hence, the audit certificates and statements submitted to the tax department are "under investigation for genuineness."

"As per details found during the search operation, it was seen that the group has been undertaking huge outside-the-books transactions in the building construction business and a large portion of sale proceeds is received in cash which remains unaccounted."

"Part of the cash generated has been brought into the business through bogus share capital and unsecured loans from shell companies," it alleged.

It said "at least 8 shell companies" were involved and relatives and persons of "no means" were appointed as directors of these 'companies' which existed only on paper.

"These 'directors' have admitted that they were only dummy directors and would sign wherever the group told them to do so."

"Transactions of unsecured loan and bogus share capital to the tune of Rs 25 crore have been detected." "Shell companies investing money in the group have been found to be non- existent in Kolkata," the statement alleged.

The group, it said, has purchased 1,458 acres of land on the outskirts of Ranchi and is constructing residential apartments there.

"It was seen that the land has been registered at a consideration of one-tenth of the value for stamp duty purposes."

"Brokers have been paid fee in cash running into crores," the CBDT claimed. Other expenses with regard to the purchase of land also are in crores, it said.

The sellers of the land were also raided and they have admitted that more than 25 per cent of land included in the registered document is forest land, not owned by them and for which they have received no consideration, it claimed.

"Evidence gathered during the search established that the group had fraudulently got more than 300 acres of forest land registered in its name," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Department Jharkhand
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp