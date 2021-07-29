Mamata Banerjee meets Nitin Gadkari amidst talks of uniting Opposition against BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in on Thursday and discussed several infrastructure projects in a bid to invite global investors to the state.

Mamata came to New Delhi on Monday and has been on a spree to meet political leaders and activists, who share anti-saffron sentiments.

Following her meeting with senior minister Gadkari, the TMC chief said: “I requested that it will be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters. Our state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states. We need proper roads,” she said.

“Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial called on Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state,” read a tweet from Gadkari’s officed.

Sources said that Mamata is likely to meet ministers of key departments such as petroleum, aviation and railways, to discuss various development projects in the state over the next few days.

Mamata also met poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is believed to have Leftist leanings. “The national mood is for a change. The country needs a change. There have been riots in Delhi. It’s unfortunate. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country. That should go,” said Akhtar.

However, he ducked questions on who should lead the Opposition front, if there is one before the 2024 General Elections. “The Bengal model is an example. There is no doubt there will be ‘khela hobe’ in the nation,” the veteran poet said. Mamata in the last two days has met many Opposition leaders, speaking constantly about unity of the Opposition to take on BJP.