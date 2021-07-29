STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee meets Nitin Gadkari amidst talks of uniting Opposition against BJP

The Tajpur sea port, located nearly 200 km from Kolkata, is expected to draw an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs in West Bengal.

Published: 29th July 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari discuss various projects

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari discuss various projects. (Photo| Twitter/@OfficeOfNG )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in on Thursday and discussed several infrastructure projects in a bid to invite global investors to the state. 
Mamata came to New Delhi on Monday and has been on a spree to meet political leaders and activists, who share anti-saffron sentiments.

Following her meeting with senior minister Gadkari, the TMC chief said: “I requested that it will be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters. Our state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states. We need proper roads,” she said.

“Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial called on Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state,” read a tweet from Gadkari’s officed.

Sources said that Mamata is likely to meet ministers of key departments such as petroleum, aviation and railways, to discuss various development projects in the state over the next few days.

Mamata also met poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is believed to have Leftist leanings. “The national mood is for a change. The country needs a change. There have been riots in Delhi. It’s unfortunate. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country. That should go,” said Akhtar.

However, he ducked questions on who should lead the Opposition front, if there is one before the 2024 General Elections. “The Bengal model is an example. There is no doubt there will be ‘khela hobe’ in the nation,” the veteran poet said. Mamata in the last two days has met many Opposition leaders, speaking constantly about unity of the Opposition to take on BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Nitin Gadkari Tajpur sea port West Bengal West Bengal projects
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp