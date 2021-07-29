STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata urges Opposition to unite, make it ‘Modi vs country’ in 2024

The TMC chief’s statement is significant considering that she has been trying to cobble together an Opposition alliance to take on the NDA in 2024.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in the capital to stitch an Opposition alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, asserted on Wednesday that these parties must unite. Saying that regional parties will lead the nation, she added when Narendra Modi fights elections next time, it will be against the country.

The TMC chief’s statement is significant considering that she has been trying to cobble together an Opposition alliance to take on the NDA in 2024. Referring to her party’s catch line in the Bengal Assembly polls, she said it will be ‘khela hobe’ (game on) in the entire country. “It will be (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi vs country.”

During her five-day visit, Mamata has meetings lined up with many Opposition leaders. “I don’t want to be the face (of the Opposition). I want to continue as a worker and we need to work together.”

Speaking about her equations with major Opposition leaders, she said, “I have good relationships with Jagan (Mohan Reddy), Naveen babu (Patnaik), Chandrababu (Naidu), (MK) Stalin, Uddhav (Thackeray), Hemant Soren.” She added that she also had a chat with Lalu Yadav on Tuesday. “If there is a political storm, you won’t be able to stop it,” Mamata said. “Regional parties will lead the nation, we will not bow down before anyone anymore. The time has come.”

Without disclosing details of her meeting with the PM, Mamata said the Pegasus snooping matter is serious. “Why is the Union government not taking action on the Pegasus project? The situation is very serious. There should be also an all party meet to discuss a formula for investigating,” she added.

Mamata met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence and discussed the political situation, Opposition unity and Pegasus. Rahul Gandhi was present during the meeting. Terming it as a positive interaction, Mamata said, “Opposition unity was discussed. Everyone should come together to take on the BJP. A positive result should come out of this meeting in the near future.” This was the first meeting between Mamata and Sonia after TMC’s win in Bengal, where the parties contested as rivals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp