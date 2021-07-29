WB govt told to file affidavit on violence 

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after the state government condemned the findings of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on post-election violence in West Bengal as a “witch hunt”, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted time till July 31 to the state government to submit its supplementary affidavit.

The court made it clear that it will not allow further extension of time and posted the matter for hearing on August 1. Refuting every allegation made by the NHRC committee, which was constituted following an order of the High Court, Bengal home secretary, in an affidavit submitted on Tuesday, said the panel was biased against the ruling dispensation and members of the committee have close association with the BJP or the Centre.

In its affidavit, Bengal government accused the NHRC chairperson of abusing the entire process and alleged that the committee was “deliberately constituted to spearhead a witch hunt against the entire state machinery”.