STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID Severity Score algorithm developed for use by frontline health workers: Jitendra Singh

The software dynamically monitors the clinical status of the patient so that informed and timely decision can be taken regarding clinical management plan of COVID affected patients.

Published: 30th July 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational image (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Science and Technology (DST), supported project by the Foundation For Innovations In Health, Kolkata has developed an algorithm that measures COVID Severity Score (CSS) which is suitable for use by frontline health workers and other health personnel, Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The software generates a CSS based on personal information, symptoms, vital parameters and laboratory test reports.

The software dynamically monitors the clinical status of the patient so that informed and timely decision can be taken regarding clinical management plan of COVID affected patients like the requirement of ICU admission, ventilator support, discharge.

"Science for Equity Empowerment & Development (SEED) Division of Department of Science and Technology (DST), under a project supported for sustainable public health and primary care by the Foundation For Innovations In Health, Kolkata has developed an algorithm that measures Covid Severity Score (CSS)," Singh said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

The software application is suitable for use by frontline health workers and other health personnel.

The algorithm has been expanded, to measure different parameters of a COVID-19 positive patient (symptoms, vital parameters, test reports and comorbidities) and it scores each patient against a pre-set dynamic algorithm and allocates a Covid Severity Score (CSS), he said.

In this initiative, the organisation has collaborated with IIT, Guwahati, University of Edinburgh and World Health Organisation (WHO) (South East Asia Regional Office). "This technology has been made available at primary care e-Health clinics in resource poor settings through the project supported by the SEED division," he said.

Certified frontline health workers received additional training from healthcare sector skill council as Covid Warrior. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the training centre at IIT Guwahati for training of 'Customised Crash Course Programme for COVID Warriors, Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Science and Technology COVID Severity Score COVID19 Coronavirus Jitendra Singh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp