Do not visit Mizoram: Assam travel advisory for its people

GUWAHATI: Days after skirmishes on inter- state border left six Assam Police personnel dead and dozens of others injured, the Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory, asking people of the state not to travel to Mizoram. The government pointed to some recent incidents of skirmishes along the Mizoram border in Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

“Even after this incident, certain Mizo civil society/students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people…” the government said. “It has been reliably learnt from video footage available with the Assam Police that many civilians are heavily armed with automatic weapons. As such, to ensure the safety and security of the people of Assam, a travel advisory is hereby issued,” the advisory read.

The Assam government advised the people from the state who are working in Mizoram to exercise utmost caution. The government said it would thoroughly check every vehicle that enters Assam from Mizoram. “In order to check the trafficking of illicit drugs, it is necessary to check all vehicles entering Assam from Mizoram. Such vehicles will be thoroughly checked by Assam Police.

These vehicles shall be released only after due satisfaction of an officer, not below the rank of Sub-Inspector, that no illicit drugs are present,” the order reads. Meanwhile, an economic blockade imposed on Mizoram by Assam-based organisation continued, prompting the Mizoram govt to seek Centre’s intervention.

Students leader hits out at Assam CM

Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) president J Lalmuanzuala accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of damaging the peace in the Northeast. In his “words of advice” for Sarma, Lalmuanzuala said the Assam CM’s political ambitions threatened peace in the region. “Before your entrance into the world of politics, there was peace,” he said