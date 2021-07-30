STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drone survey, demolition soon in 1,430 acres of Aravalli forestland

The demolition drive, which was started on July 14 in compliance with the Supreme Court order on June 7, is likely to carry on till all encroachments from the forestland are removed.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

D-4 drone system's aim is to detect rogue drones that are likely to attack most vulnerable places. (File Photo | PTI)

As many as 2,100 structures were razed in last three days alone. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A drone survey will be carried out to identify encroachments in 1,430 acres of Aravalli forestland followed by a demolition drive from next week. Already some 5,000 structures have been demolished at Khori village in Faridabad in the last fortnight. As many as 2,100 structures were razed in last three days alone.

The demolition drive, which was started on July 14 in compliance with the Supreme Court order on June 7, is likely to carry on till all encroachments from the forestland are removed. Sources said that in the coming week, the district administration will start a demolition drive to clear 1,430 acres of Aravalli forest land which has illegal encroachments. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Joon in Faridabad on Wednesday.

On July 23, the Supreme Court had directed the district authorities to clear all encroachments on the forestland while hearing a case related to the Khori demolition. Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad Yash Pal said there are 130 illegal structures including farm houses, marriage palaces and educational institutions and or commercial establishments which have been built on this forest land and have been identified by the forest department. “As the last survey was done two years ago, a drone survey will be done to identify more such encroachments. Nobody will be spared."

“We have started sending notices to the owners of these illegal buildings and then from next week, we expect to start the drive to demolish these farm houses and other structures," he added. The forest department has started giving four-day notices to such owners. If they do not move out, the administration will demolish these structures and will impose demolition cost on them. 


  
 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khori village
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp