STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Facing flak, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says his remarks on rape victims 'taken out of context'

In a statement issued, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, 'My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context.'

Published: 30th July 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM, Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has drawn criticism over his remark about to the gang-rape of two girls, on Friday said his statement was taken out of context, and added that the safety of minors has to be a shared responsibility.

He also said that he was deeply pained by the incident and would ensure that the accused in the case get the most stringent punishment under the law.

Four men, one of them a driver with the agriculture department, allegedly posed as policemen and raped two girls after beating up the boys who were with them on Benaulim beach on Sunday.

All the accused have been arrested.

On Wednesday, Sawant had said in the state Assembly that parents need to introspect on why their children were on the beach late at night.

The chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, had said parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and hinted that they should not let their children, particularly minors, out at night.

But his remarks drew angry reactions.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sawant said, "My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context."

"Both - as the head of a responsible government and as a father of a 14 year old daughter, I was deeply pained and disturbed. The pain of this incident is inexplicable," he added.

The chief Minister said that at no point he had tried to deny the right to security provided by the law.

"Goa police has been a truly professional force especially when it comes to security of women and children. They have already acted swiftly and arrested the accused, and let me assure you that I shall ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment under the law," he added.

The safety of our citizens is always my government's top priority, he said.

"Safety of children especially the minor ones has to be a shared responsibility. Our right to security has to be strengthened further with more cautiousness. Children, especially minors, need guidance of their elders," he said.

The chief minister said that there is a curfew imposed in the state, and people are restricted at public places.

"So, when I spoke about a shared responsibility for minor children, it was out of concern, care and love for my fellow citizens and our children," he added.

"We all love our kids. Being the chief minister, my feeling of concern is extended to all the children of Goa," Sawant said.

He added that both as an individual and as the chief minister, he can never ever directly, indirectly or remotely hurt the sentiments of the fellow citizens of Goa.

"I put this on record today," he said.

Sawant reiterated that there would be no compromise in matters concerning the safety and security of children.

"Let there be no place for misunderstanding. Let us stand united. Let us trust each other. Let us stand united as one Goa so that all such evils can be defeated with all our might," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp