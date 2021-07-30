STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Illegal sand mining: 35 cops including two IPS officers suspended in Bihar

Along with the cops, three officers of the Mining Department and three officers of the Transport Department are also suspended.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government for the first time has suspended 35 police officers, including two IPS officers over their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining. 

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Economic Offence Wing exposed 17 police officers, including two SPs from Bhojpur and Auranabad who were suspended after their links with sand mafia surfaced.

Again on Thursday, 18 more police officers from different districts right from the raks DSP to ASI rands were suspended on the instructions of DGP SK Singhal.

The internal inquiry was carried out by a team led by ADG NH Khan, an IPS officer known for his tough stand.

The Bihar government's action against the tainted officers in the illegal sand mining case will continue further as the EOW will conduct an internal inquiry against many others on their links with the sand mafias.

Along with the cops, three officers of the Mining Department and three officers of the Transport Department are also suspended.

The sand mafia run a parallel economy in many districts like Rohtas, Saran, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Patna and other districts of Bihar.

Recently, the minister of mining and geology Janak Ram had admitted that the state suffered an annual loss of Rs 700 crore due to illegal sand mining. He told the media that crackdown will continue against the sand mafia and their illegal sand mining till their entire networks are dismantled.

Meanwhile, the state government has made an arrangement for the sale of legally mined sand at various places for the people. According to an official figure, more than 11.56 crore cft sand are avaibale for sale in the state at the government fixed rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal sand mining Bihar government police officers suspension Bihar sand mafia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp