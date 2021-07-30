Mumbai reports 326 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 366 recoveries

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai reported 326 new coronavirus cases and seven fresh deaths on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 7,35,505 and the toll to 15,808, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise with the Maharashtra government figures, 1,393 COVID-19 infections were removed from the cumulative tally of positive cases and the discharge count, while 65 deaths were added to the toll.

Significantly, for the 15th day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases in the city remained below the 500-mark, a period during which fatalities were in the range of five to 14.

Mumbai has witnessed a drop in the new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 340 infections and 13 deaths. The civic official said 32,285 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With the discharge of 366 patients, the number of recovered cases jumped to 7,11,073, leaving the financial capital with 5,082 active cases, he said. The official said the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 97 per cent.

Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,434 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between July 23 and July 29 was 0.05 per cent, he said.

According to the BMC official, Mumbai has only three containment zones in 'chawls' (old row tenements) and slums, whereas the number of sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive) is 55.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1.