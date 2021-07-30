STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naxal couple with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Naxals

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A Naxal couple, carrying a collective cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads and with multiple criminal cases registered against them, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

They have been identified as Vinod alias Maniram Boga (32) and his wife Kavita alias Satto Kovachi (33), police said. Boga is a resident of Botezari in Gadchiroli. He was an area committee member of Korchi Dalam of Maoists and used to work as a doctor in that unit.

He was wanted in 13 cases of murder and 21 cases of police-Naxal encounters, among others, and was carrying a prize reward of Rs 6 lakh, they said. His wife was a member of Tipagarh Dalam and was carrying prize reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head.

She was named in five police-Maoist encounter cases and one case of arson, among others. They surrendered in the presence of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Goyal. According to police, 43 Naxals have so far surrendered in Gadchiroli between 2019 and 2021.

These surrendered cadres included two dalam commanders, three deputy dalam commanders, 33 dalam members and 1 jan militia member.

