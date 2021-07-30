STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negative feedback from MLAs may cost some Rajasthan ministers their jobs

Sachin Pilot loyalists say some existing ministers must be dropped based on their performance and the feedback from MLAs.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: With AICC general secretary Ajay Maken extending his one-on-one discussions with Congress MLAs in Rajasthan by another day, speculation is rife that some ministers in the Gehlot government may be shunted out owing to negative feedback. 

Maken, Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge, met MLAs for the second straight day on Thursday to resolve the rift in the state unit. While a Cabinet rejig is likely to happen in August, the tussle between the Gehlot and Pilot factions persists. Pilot loyalists say some existing ministers must be dropped based on their performance and the feedback from MLAs. But, the Gehlot camp is in no mood to accommodate the demand. 

Maken has completed interaction with 53 MLAs from 20 districts. On Friday, he will hold talks with the office bearers of the state Congress unit. Many MLAs have reportedly complained to Maken about the working style and behaviour of some senior ministers including PHED Minister B D Kalla, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Cooperative Minister Parsadilal Meena, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal. 

In a veiled attack on the Sachin Pilot camp, Health Minister Sharma said such reports are pushed to the media in a planned manner. “They have nothing to do with reality,” he added. While Sharma sounded confident, several ministers in the Gehlot cabinet are nervous. According to sources, Maken has taken detailed notes of the MLAs’ feedback on his iPad and is likely to share the same with party chief Sonia Gandhi. 

Cabinet rejig likely in August first week

According to sources in the Congress party, a Cabinet rejig is likely in the first week of August

Ajay Maken Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Cabinet
