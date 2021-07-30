STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OBC quota in medical colleges late step aimed at electoral benefits, says Mayawati

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:11 PM

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Friday said the reservation for OBCs in the medical and dental courses of government colleges came late and it is now being perceived as aimed at reaping electoral benefits.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief also said her party has been demanding filling up the backlog in the reserved category seats in government jobs, but the Centre and the government in Uttar Pradesh and other states have been indifferent to it.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Declaration of OBC quota in all-India UG and PG seats of government medical colleges in the country is a very late step. Had the Centre taken the decision earlier, they would have benefitted a lot by now, but now people see this decision as having been taken to serve electoral interests."

ALSO READ | Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats

"Although the BSP has been continuously demanding filling up of the backlog posts of the SC, ST and OBC quota in government jobs for a long time, the governments of different states, including that of UP, and the Centre have remained indifferent towards the real interest and welfare of these sections. This is very unfortunate," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in the All India Quota scheme for the undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-2022.

