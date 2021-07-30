STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There can't be police personnel to protect every girl: Goa minister

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sawant, who is under fire for questioning why the two teenage rape victims were out on a beach late at night, said his statement was taken out of context.

Published: 30th July 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said his statement on a recent incident of gang rape was taken out of context, Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude said it was not possible to post a policeman for the protection of every girl.

"It is not that the government is shying away from its responsibility. But it is equally the responsibility of parents to know where their children are going and whether they are permitted to stay at someone's place," Gaude said, speaking to reporters.

"Parents suffer the most at the end. Is it possible to post a policeman behind every girl for her safety?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sawant, who is under fire for questioning why the two teenage rape victims were out on a beach late at night, said his statement was taken out of context.

"Both as the head of a responsible government and father of a 14-year-old daughter, I was deeply pained and disturbed. The pain of this incident is inexplicable," the chief minister added.

Four men, one of them a driver with the agriculture department, allegedly posed as policemen and raped two girls after beating up the boys who were with them on Benaulim beach on Sunday. All the accused have been arrested.

