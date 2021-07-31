64 per cent of promises made in election manifesto fulfilled: Rajasthan CM

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that so far, 64 per cent of the promises made in the 2018 assembly election manifesto have been fulfilled.

In a review meeting with Congress manifesto committee chairman Tamradhwaj Sahu, MP Amar Singh and members of the council of ministers, Gehlot said that out of 501 promises of the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra', 321 have been fulfilled.

The state government will fulfil the remaining promises, he said, adding that a Cabinet sub-committee is continuously monitoring the implementation of the manifesto.

Gehlot said promises related to farmers, women, youth, unemployed, animal husbandry, needy sections and basic amenities are being fulfilled on priority.

He said that the 'Jan Ghosna Patra' (manifesto) is a policy document of the state government as well as a vision document to accelerate the development of Rajasthan.

"The government is committed for time-bound fulfilment of each promise," he said. In the review meeting, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Sahu expressed satisfaction over the progress of the state government.

He said that the speed with which efforts are being made to fulfil the promises made in the manifesto is commendable.

Later, Sahu told reporters that apart from fulfilling the promises of the manifesto, the state government has done some additional works and launched schemes in public interest which were not there in the manifesto.

He said that due to the Covid pandemic, there was delay in the execution of some of the promises. "However, the overall execution is good," Sahu said.

Sahu said that he will prepare a report of the review meeting and submit it to the party high command in next two to three days.