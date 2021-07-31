Axe could fall on six Gehlot ministers in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Major changes are on the cards in Rajasthan as the AICC general secretary Ajay Maken has indicated that several ministers in the Gehlot cabinet may be shifted to the state Congress unit while the CM has struck a conciliatory note with the Pilot camp.

Maken was in Jaipur for the past three days and held one-on-one meetings with 115 party MLAs and other legislators supporting the Gehlot government. Speaking to the media after meeting the office bearers on Friday, he said that a decision has been taken to constitute district Congress committees and finalise other appointments in the state.

“I spoke to all MLAs and party leaders in Rajasthan and discussed how we can work for the upcoming state elections and retain our position. We will soon appoint district and block-level chiefs in the state,” Maken said.

Maken confirmed that he sought feedback on cabinet expansion and the performance of the government adding that he will submit a report to the party’s central leadership.

Significantly, before leaving for Delhi, Maken also said, “there are some ministers who have come forward and said that they are ready to work in the organisation to strengthen the party and I am very thankful to them.” Though he refused to specify the number of such ministers, Maken’s statement is seen as a clear hint that some current ministers may be dropped in the reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the CM had advised all Congress MLAs to “forget and forgive” the old grievances towards the Pilot camp during a dinner hosted at his residence on Thursday for the MLAs.

However, Pilot himself was notably absent in the meeting as he was away in the national capital. Sources in the Congress party said that around six ministers of the current 21 may be dropped, 10 new ministers inducted and a change in portfolios are likely in the rejig expected in early August.