STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Clip of Maharashtra DCP asking constable to get free biryani goes viral, probe on

After the audio clip went viral on social media, Home Minister Patil ordered an inquiry and vowed to take action, if the officer is found guilty.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has ordered an enquiry after a deputy commissioner of police was heard in a viral audio clip asking a constable to get her mutton biryani and other items from a popular restaurant in her jurisdiction free of cost.

In the audio clip, Priyanka Nanaware, DCP of Pune’s Vishram Baug area, is heard asking the constable to get her mutton and chicken biryani along with dry-roasted prawn and Bombay ducks from the famous SP’s Biryani House.

After the audio clip went viral on social media, Patil ordered an inquiry and vowed to take action, if the officer is found guilty. He called it a serious matter. “I too heard the clip and I asked the Pune commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Then, the state government will take appropriate action,” the home minister said.

Meanwhie, Nanaware said the clip is doctored and meant to tarnish her reputation. She said she was about to get a good posting and someone has done this to spoil her career. In the audio clip, Nanaware is heard asking why cops should pay for food from any hotel in their jurisdiction.

She said they are entitled to free food. She tells the constable that her husband likes mutton biryani, and so, it must be bought. She is also heard asking the cop to get some chicken gravy. She is heard saying she likes the biryani from Blue Nile Restaurant as it is not very spicy and oily. However, since that hotel is not in their jurisdiction, she said she will check it later

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahrashtra DCP free mutton biryani
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp