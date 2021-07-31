STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corps Commander-level talks: India, China discuss disengagement at Gogra Heights, Hot Springs area

The 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China began at 10:30 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and China are discussing disengagement of troops from friction points including Gogra Heights and Hot Springs area during the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks, said Indian Army sources on Saturday.

India and China have already disengaged from the banks of Pangong lake after extensive talks and the Gogra Heights and Hot Springs areas are left to be resolved as these friction points were created post-Chinese aggression last year.

The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

Earlier, India and China held 11 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. 

