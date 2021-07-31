STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eat more beef than chicken, mutton, fish: BJP Minister tells Meghalaya residents

Shullai, a senior BJP leader who was sworn in as a cabinet minister last week, said everybody was free to eat whatever they want in a democratic country.

Published: 31st July 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sanbor Shullai (Photo| Twitter/ @pramodj406)

By PTI

SHILLONG: BJP minister in the Meghalaya government Sanbor Shullai encouraged the people of the state to eat more beef than chicken, mutton and fish, dispelling the apprehension that his party was against it.

Shullai, a senior BJP leader who was sworn in as a cabinet minister last week, said everybody was free to eat whatever they want in a democratic country.

"I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled," he told reporters on Friday.

Shullai, who is the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, also assured that he would speak to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle transportation to Meghalaya was not affected by the new cow legislation in the neighbouring state.

On the vexed boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam, the three-term legislator said it was high time the state utilise its police force to protect the border and its people.

"If the people of Assam keep on harassing our people in the border area, time has come not only to talk and drink tea. We have to react, we have to act on the spot itself," he said.

He, however, clarified that he was not pro-violence.

"We should have the spirit to protect our people, we have to utilise our force -- the police should go to the front to talk with the Assam Police."

Lauding the Mizoram Police for "standing up to protect" its land and people, the BJP minister criticised the Meghalaya Police who are always "seen at the backfoot" when it comes to protecting border residents.

"We have seen from time to time -- the police are behind and the civilians are at the fore-front.

The higher-ups should give orders that police should be in the front to protect the people," he said.

"If enemies come to your house, attack you and your wife and children, you also have to attack in self defense.

The same thing should be done at our borders. If your enemy comes to your house to steal or rob your house, you have to protect yourself, whether it is legal or illegal, you have to protect," Shullai asserted.

He said the issue of border dispute has been pending for a long and needs to be resolved at the earliest.

"Many political parties have given commitments in their manifestos that if they come to power they will resolve the issue -- but it's more than 50 years, no party could resolve it.

So, we have to do a post-mortem of the problem here," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanbor Shullai beef Meghalaya
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp