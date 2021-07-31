India and US sign extension of SGP deal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Friday signed the second amendment to the statement of guiding principles on triangular cooperation for global development. The agreement was signed by Abhilasha Joshi, Joint Secretary, Development Partnership Administration II Division in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Karen Klimowsky, Acting Mission Director for the US Agency for International Development in India.

“The Second Amendment to the SGP Agreement extends the validity of the SGP Agreement up to 2026. It expands the scope of capacity-building activities undertaken jointly by India and the US under this framework and also provides a consultative mechanism for joint biannual monitoring and review of activities undertaken under the SGP,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated. As a part of the agreement, India and the US will continue to offer capacity-building assistance to partner countries in multiple sectors, the statement added.