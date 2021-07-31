STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Martial arts trained woman catches molester in Assam, hands him over to police

A video of the woman, who is trained in martial arts, accosting the accused and forcing him to reveal his name has been widely circulated on social media.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 11:10 PM

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A woman has drawn applause for her bravery and presence of mind as she caught a man who allegedly molested her on the pretext of asking direction for a place, and handed him over to the police in Guwahati.

The police on Saturday said that the incident took place in Rukmini Nagar locality under Dispur police station in the city and the accused was arrested.

A video of the woman, who is trained in martial arts, accosting the accused and forcing him to reveal his name and face before the camera has been widely circulated on social media since Friday evening.

She alleged that she was stopped by the accused, who was on a scooter, and asked her for directions of a place on Friday.

When the woman who is in her 20s said she was not aware of the location, he allegedly came further closer to the girl, pretending not to hear her, and suddenly touched her inappropriately.

"I was taken aback initially but after a brief moment, I reacted and caught hold of the back of his scooter as he tried to flee," she said.

She pushed the scooter into a drain on the side of the road and as a commotion was created, people gathered at the spot.

"I have received training in martial arts for self-defence. It helped me in this situation," she added.

The woman informed the police who reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

"The case will be brought to its logical conclusion & justice served. We are committed to the safety & security of our citizens," Guwahati police tweeted.

